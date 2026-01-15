Left Menu

Trump Intervenes to Prevent LIRR Strike Amid Union Dispute

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to appoint a second emergency board aimed at mediating a potential labor strike at the Long Island Rail Road, serving nearly 300,000 daily commuters. This move follows recent union appeals amid an ongoing three-year contract conflict.

Trump Intervenes to Prevent LIRR Strike Amid Union Dispute
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump took decisive action on Wednesday by signing an executive order to appoint a second emergency board. The board's role is to mediate and avert a potential work stoppage at the Long Island Rail Road, which transports almost 300,000 passengers daily.

The decision follows fresh requests from five unions that approached Trump earlier this week. The unions reiterated calls for intervention following past threats of a strike due to an unresolved contract dispute.

Back in September, Trump had already named a board to preempt a looming labor dispute, particularly in light of a significant golf event. The current order underscores the administration's ongoing effort to maintain transportation stability for New York commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

