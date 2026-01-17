Security Concerns Overshadow Africa Cup of Nations Final

On the eve of the Africa Cup of Nations final, tensions escalated when Senegal's coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, publicly criticized the lack of security provided for his players upon their arrival in Rabat. The team arrived without a security escort after a 90-minute train ride from Tangier, leading to them being mobbed at the station.

During a pre-match press conference, Thiaw's remarks led to a heated exchange, as a local journalist attempted to defend the Moroccan organizers, to which Senegalese journalists vehemently protested. Additionally, the Senegal Football Federation issued a statement condemning not just the security lapse but also the sub-standard accommodations and training facilities provided ahead of the final against host nation Morocco.

Thiaw emphasized the importance of maintaining Africa's newly prestigious image, thanking Morocco for the overall organization but not shying away from criticizing the dangerous situation they faced. The Confederation of African Football has yet to comment on the matter.

