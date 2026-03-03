Liam Lawson Gears Up for F1 Revival in Melbourne Amid Car Regulation Shifts
Liam Lawson, a New Zealand F1 driver, is optimistic about the upcoming Formula 1 season in Melbourne. Despite challenges with new regulations and car designs, Lawson hopes to improve on a difficult 2025. Having learned from past experiences, he's ready to tackle the unknowns of the new season.
New Zealand's Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson is eagerly anticipating the new season's launch in Melbourne, expressing optimism despite finding the new-era cars less enjoyable to drive. After a rocky 2025 season, Lawson aims to clear previous hurdles with the newly introduced hybrid power units and aero adjustments posing additional challenges.
Lawson, who moves to the Racing Bulls after an underwhelming stint with Red Bull, acknowledges that new regulations make car handling varied. These changes, he notes, require a careful balance between extracting speed and managing reduced downforce, making this season distinct from others.
The 2026 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park marks the season's beginning, with Racing Bulls set to utilize new Red Bull-Ford power units. Lawson emphasizes reliability will be critical, as teams adapt to the altered technical landscape. Learning from last year, he's both confident and wary of the season's unpredictabilities.