Left Menu

Liam Lawson Gears Up for F1 Revival in Melbourne Amid Car Regulation Shifts

Liam Lawson, a New Zealand F1 driver, is optimistic about the upcoming Formula 1 season in Melbourne. Despite challenges with new regulations and car designs, Lawson hopes to improve on a difficult 2025. Having learned from past experiences, he's ready to tackle the unknowns of the new season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-03-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 09:29 IST
Liam Lawson Gears Up for F1 Revival in Melbourne Amid Car Regulation Shifts
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson is eagerly anticipating the new season's launch in Melbourne, expressing optimism despite finding the new-era cars less enjoyable to drive. After a rocky 2025 season, Lawson aims to clear previous hurdles with the newly introduced hybrid power units and aero adjustments posing additional challenges.

Lawson, who moves to the Racing Bulls after an underwhelming stint with Red Bull, acknowledges that new regulations make car handling varied. These changes, he notes, require a careful balance between extracting speed and managing reduced downforce, making this season distinct from others.

The 2026 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park marks the season's beginning, with Racing Bulls set to utilize new Red Bull-Ford power units. Lawson emphasizes reliability will be critical, as teams adapt to the altered technical landscape. Learning from last year, he's both confident and wary of the season's unpredictabilities.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Diplomatic Stand: Supporting Democracy, Freedom, and Allies

Taiwan's Diplomatic Stand: Supporting Democracy, Freedom, and Allies

 Taiwan
2
Unrest in Kashmir: Protests Erupt Over Ayatollah's Death

Unrest in Kashmir: Protests Erupt Over Ayatollah's Death

 India
3
Market Tensions: Middle East Conflict Shakes Shanghai and Hong Kong Stocks

Market Tensions: Middle East Conflict Shakes Shanghai and Hong Kong Stocks

 China
4
Tragic Electrocutions Claim Lives of Migrant Workers in Maharashtra

Tragic Electrocutions Claim Lives of Migrant Workers in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026