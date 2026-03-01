Chakravarthy's Breakthrough: India's T20 World Cup Chase Intensifies

Varun Chakravarthy delivered a key performance for India, claiming West Indies skipper Shai Hope's wicket during their crucial T20 World Cup match. This moment came at an important juncture as India aimed to halt the Caribbean side's progress.

Despite an aggressive start from West Indies, reaching 45 without loss after the powerplay, Chakravarthy's dismissal of Hope proved pivotal. The Indian bowlers had previously missed several opportunities to strike in the opening overs.

Roston Chase made a quick 38 runs, including five boundaries and a six, while Shimron Hetmyer remained unbeaten, steadying the innings. As the game progressed, containment became India's strategy, with West Indies scoring 82/1 at the halfway mark.

