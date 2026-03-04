Justice for Jadhavar: Arrest in GST Officer's Alleged Suicide Case

In a significant development, police have arrested a senior Goods and Services Tax (GST) officer from Pune in connection with the alleged suicide of fellow officer Sachin Narayan Jadhavar in Maharashtra's Beed district. The arrest comes more than a month after the accused went absconding, officials confirmed.

Jadhavar, whose body was discovered in his car on January 17 on the Dhule-Solapur highway, reportedly left a note citing work-related issues. This led to allegations of harassment at the workplace against his senior, Pradeep Phate, who allegedly misused his position to pressure Jadhavar into unethical tasks.

The case gained momentum with a complaint from the victim's wife, Mayuri Jadhavar, and following a public outcry, including a hunger strike by the family. Police tracked Phate to Pune's Lonikand area, where he was apprehended after his anticipatory bail was denied by the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)