Turbulent Twists in the World of Sports
Several significant events transpired in the sporting world, including leadership changes in the NFL, Kansas coach Bill Self's hospitalization, and LeBron James missing out on an NBA All-Star starting position. The Miami Dolphins appointed Jeff Hafley as head coach, and tennis tournaments saw intense competitions with the Australian Open underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
