Turbulent Twists in the World of Sports

Intriguing developments hit the sports arena, with the Tennessee Titans reportedly finalizing a deal to hire 49ers' Robert Saleh as their head coach. Concurrently, Kansas coach Bill Self was hospitalized, missing his team's game against Colorado due to an unspecified illness.

In a surprising turn, LeBron James, the iconic forward of the Los Angeles Lakers, was not named a starter for the NBA All-Star Game for the first time since 2004. The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, dismissed coach Sean McDermott after yet another unsuccessful playoff bid.

Amidst coaching changes, the Miami Dolphins appointed Jeff Hafley as head coach, and the second round of the Australian Open kicked off with riveting performances, as top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka advanced, stirring excitement in the tennis community.

(With inputs from agencies.)