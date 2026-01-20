Gael Monfils Takes Final Bow at Australian Open

Gael Monfils, a charismatic figure in tennis, concluded his Australian Open journey on Tuesday with a poignant farewell. The 39-year-old Frenchman faced defeat in his first-round match against local qualifier Dane Sweeny, unable to overcome an injury despite glimpses of his trademark style.

Competing at the Kia Arena, Monfils reflected on a storied career that began in 2003. Addressing the crowd that had supported him throughout his career, he expressed gratitude for the memories and the enduring support, as fans responded with a standing ovation.

Though Monfils took an initial lead, his movement was hampered throughout the match. Sweeny capitalized on this, ultimately securing his victory. Monfils' efforts, however, left a significant impact, marking an end to his illustrious 23-year career with grace.

(With inputs from agencies.)