Spain-India Bilateral Ties Strengthen Amid High-Level Visits and Initiatives

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has announced President Pedro Sanchez's upcoming visit to India, which underscores the strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations. Albares expressed optimism about Prime Minister Narendra Modi potentially visiting Spain, highlighting the shared commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.

During a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, in New Delhi, Albares expressed Spain's eagerness to join the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative, aiming to bolster ties through the European Union and multilateral engagements. The two countries plan to elevate their relationship to a strategic association–the highest level of diplomatic engagement akin to friendships with similar global partners.

Albares acknowledged India's solidarity following a tragic train accident in Barcelona. He unveiled a logo for the dual year of culture, tourism, and AI, reflecting a shared vision for the future. The potential signing of an EU-India Free Trade Agreement will mark a significant milestone, benefiting enterprises and fostering more robust trade relations between Spain and India.

