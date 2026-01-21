Spain-India Bilateral Ties Strengthen Amid High-Level Visits and Initiatives
Spain's President Pedro Sanchez plans an India visit, announcing growing bilateral cooperation and participation in the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative. Spain's Foreign Minister emphasizes strategic ties as the EU-India Free Trade Agreement nears completion, amid shared visions in culture and economy. Airbus-Tata partnership stands as a model for future collaborations.
- Country:
- India
Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has announced President Pedro Sanchez's upcoming visit to India, which underscores the strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations. Albares expressed optimism about Prime Minister Narendra Modi potentially visiting Spain, highlighting the shared commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.
During a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, in New Delhi, Albares expressed Spain's eagerness to join the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative, aiming to bolster ties through the European Union and multilateral engagements. The two countries plan to elevate their relationship to a strategic association–the highest level of diplomatic engagement akin to friendships with similar global partners.
Albares acknowledged India's solidarity following a tragic train accident in Barcelona. He unveiled a logo for the dual year of culture, tourism, and AI, reflecting a shared vision for the future. The potential signing of an EU-India Free Trade Agreement will mark a significant milestone, benefiting enterprises and fostering more robust trade relations between Spain and India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
