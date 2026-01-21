Left Menu

Daniil Medvedev: Rebuilding Confidence After a Tough Season

Daniil Medvedev, a former U.S. Open champion, is finding his stride again after a challenging 2025 season. Despite early Grand Slam exits and a hefty fine, the Russian tennis player is regaining form with a winning streak in Australia, attributing growth to improved mental strength.

Daniil Medvedev: Rebuilding Confidence After a Tough Season
Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, is making headlines for his resurgence at the Australian Open. Following a challenging 2025 season riddled with first-round exits and a notable outburst at the U.S. Open, Medvedev is finding positive momentum early in the new year.

Despite a tough Grand Slam run in 2025, including a costly fines for his conduct, Medvedev managed to clinch just one title in Almaty from 24 tournaments. Yet, the 29-year-old Russian is turning his fate around with a seven-match winning streak, opening the year with a title in Brisbane.

Medvedev attributes his recent successes to mental fortitude, learning to manage defeats and stay focused in crucial moments. As he heads into a match against Hungary's Fabian Marozsan, Medvedev aims to rebuild his confidence while emphasizing the importance of resilience and determination.

