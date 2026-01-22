Gavaskar Lauds Varun Chakravarthy's Resilience in India's T20 Victory
Sunil Gavaskar praised spinner Varun Chakravarthy for his economical bowling and positive body language despite a rusty start, contributing to India's T20 win against New Zealand. India secured a 1-0 lead in the series with a robust total of 238/7 and restricting New Zealand to 190/7.
In the aftermath of India's triumphant start in the T20I series against New Zealand at Nagpur, former Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar applauded Varun Chakravarthy's performance. Although Chakravarthy, returning to the fold, exhibited signs of rust with figures of 2/37 in four overs, Gavaskar commended his ability to maintain composure and a solid economy rate, crucial factors in restraining the Kiwis to 190/7, as India clinched a win by 48 runs.
Gavaskar, speaking on 'Cricket Live,' highlighted Varun's resilience despite being on the receiving end of some aggressive batting. He noted that the spinner's upright stride back to the mark after conceding runs indicated increased self-belief, a significant improvement from the lack of confidence previously displayed in his body language.
Complementing Chakravarthy's efforts, Gavaskar emphasized India's robust start to the new T20 campaign leading to the World Cup. He acknowledged the comprehensive team performance, underlined by standout scores from Abhishek Sharma and contributions from Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, propelling India to 238/7. Despite New Zealand's attempts, particularly a resilient partnership between Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman, the Indian bowlers held their ground, ensuring a noteworthy series lead.
