Thrilling Matches and Surprising Upsets Mark Fifth Day at Australian Open

The fifth day at the Australian Open brought a mix of anticipated victories and unexpected twists. Iga Swiatek surged past Marie Bouzkova, securing a 6-2 6-3 win, while Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis thrilled fans with a marathon victory against Germany's Laura Siegemund.

Notable performances included Novak Djokovic's predictable dominance over Francesco Maestrelli and Jessica Pegula's commanding win against McCartney Kessler. However, the event was not short of surprises as Xinyu Wang upset 24th seed Jelena Ostapenko in a fiercely contested match.

As the tournament progresses, top players like Jannik Sinner and Naomi Osaka gear up to prove their mettle on Melbourne's courts, with each match heightening the drama and setting the stage for more high-stakes clashes in the following rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)