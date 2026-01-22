Left Menu

Thrilling Matches and Surprising Upsets Mark Fifth Day at Australian Open

The fifth day of the Australian Open saw Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, and Jessica Pegula advance to the third round with strong performances. Notable matches included Maddison Inglis’ marathon win and Xinyu Wang’s upset over Jelena Ostapenko. Various top seeds showcased their prowess as the tournament heats up.

Updated: 22-01-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:12 IST
Thrilling Matches and Surprising Upsets Mark Fifth Day at Australian Open
The fifth day at the Australian Open brought a mix of anticipated victories and unexpected twists. Iga Swiatek surged past Marie Bouzkova, securing a 6-2 6-3 win, while Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis thrilled fans with a marathon victory against Germany's Laura Siegemund.

Notable performances included Novak Djokovic's predictable dominance over Francesco Maestrelli and Jessica Pegula's commanding win against McCartney Kessler. However, the event was not short of surprises as Xinyu Wang upset 24th seed Jelena Ostapenko in a fiercely contested match.

As the tournament progresses, top players like Jannik Sinner and Naomi Osaka gear up to prove their mettle on Melbourne's courts, with each match heightening the drama and setting the stage for more high-stakes clashes in the following rounds.

