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Drone Attack Disrupts Dubai Airport Amidst Escalating Middle East Tensions

A drone attack near Dubai's international airport on Monday halted flights and increased tensions amidst ongoing U.S.-Israel conflicts with Iran. With no reported injuries, the incident marks the third attack on the airport since February 28, causing turmoil in global aviation and escalating fuel prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:18 IST
Drone Attack Disrupts Dubai Airport Amidst Escalating Middle East Tensions
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On Monday, Dubai authorities swiftly managed a fire caused by a drone attack near the city's international airport. The incident temporarily suspended flights, yet no injuries were reported, according to officials.

This marks the third attack on Dubai's airport since February 28, as escalating tensions in the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran disrupt global aviation and send fuel prices soaring. With Middle East airspace largely shut, numerous flights face cancellations and reroutes.

Authorities confirmed a temporary halt and suspension of Emirates Airlines flights, but did not provide a timeline for resumption. Gulf Arab states condemn Iran's missile and drone attacks targeting strategic and civilian sites, raising regional security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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