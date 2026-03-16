High-Stakes Showdown: Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections Begin Amid 'Horse Trading' Allegations
Voting has commenced for four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha. The BJP and BJD face off amid allegations of 'horse trading.' Neither party has a clear majority for the fourth seat, heightening tensions. Cross-voting is possible in this high-stakes election.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:18 IST
- Country:
- India
The polling process for four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha began on a tense note, with allegations of 'horse trading' surfacing against the ruling BJP from the opposition BJD.
The polling kicked off at 9 am and is set to conclude at 4 pm inside the state assembly complex, where legislators have been actively participating in the electoral process.
This election, held after a 12-year hiatus, features five candidates vying for four vacancies, with speculations of possible cross-voting as neither the BJP nor BJD commands the necessary votes to secure the contentious fourth seat.
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- Rajya Sabha
- Odisha
- elections
- BJP
- BJD
- horse trading
- voting
- seats
- MLAs
- cross-voting
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