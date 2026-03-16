High-Stakes Showdown: Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections Begin Amid 'Horse Trading' Allegations

The polling process for four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha began on a tense note, with allegations of 'horse trading' surfacing against the ruling BJP from the opposition BJD.

The polling kicked off at 9 am and is set to conclude at 4 pm inside the state assembly complex, where legislators have been actively participating in the electoral process.

This election, held after a 12-year hiatus, features five candidates vying for four vacancies, with speculations of possible cross-voting as neither the BJP nor BJD commands the necessary votes to secure the contentious fourth seat.