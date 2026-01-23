Iva Jovic Stuns Top Seed in Grand Slam Upset

American 18-year-old Iva Jovic created a sensation at the Australian Open with a stunning victory over Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini. The triumph marked Jovic's first entry into a Grand Slam last-16, showcasing her extraordinary talent and determination.

Jovic, seed 29, reversed previous defeats by Paolini, including at Indian Wells and the U.S. Open, to notch her first win against a top-10 player. Her ten-match winning streak underscores her rapid rise in tennis.

The match saw Jovic overcome a tough challenge, clinching the deciding tiebreak with nerves of steel. Meanwhile, Paolini, troubled by a stomach issue, praised Jovic's maturity and skill, acknowledging her promising future in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)