Thrilling Showdowns at the Australian Open: Stars Shine on Day Six

The Australian Open's sixth day featured intense matches, with Elina Svitolina, Iva Jovic, and Coco Gauff advancing in thrilling encounters. Carlos Alcaraz impressed, winning his 100th Grand Slam match, while Daniil Medvedev staged a remarkable comeback to reach the last 16. Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominance in tiebreaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:17 IST
The sixth day of the Australian Open offered high-octane entertainment with Elina Svitolina defeating Diana Shnaider to progress to the fourth round. Iva Jovic gained a career-defining victory over Jasmine Paolini, who was unwell during the match, setting up her next challenge against Yulia Putintseva.

Elsewhere, fans witnessed a thrilling all-American battle as third seed Coco Gauff overcame Hailey Baptiste, earning a matchup with Karolina Muchova. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz marked a milestone by winning his 100th Grand Slam match, defeating Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

In more riveting encounters, Daniil Medvedev launched a stunning comeback from two sets down to secure his place in the last 16. Aryna Sabalenka also advanced, extending her remarkable streak of Grand Slam tiebreak victories to 19 in a row.

