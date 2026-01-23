Thrilling Showdowns at the Australian Open: Stars Shine on Day Six

The sixth day of the Australian Open offered high-octane entertainment with Elina Svitolina defeating Diana Shnaider to progress to the fourth round. Iva Jovic gained a career-defining victory over Jasmine Paolini, who was unwell during the match, setting up her next challenge against Yulia Putintseva.

Elsewhere, fans witnessed a thrilling all-American battle as third seed Coco Gauff overcame Hailey Baptiste, earning a matchup with Karolina Muchova. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz marked a milestone by winning his 100th Grand Slam match, defeating Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

In more riveting encounters, Daniil Medvedev launched a stunning comeback from two sets down to secure his place in the last 16. Aryna Sabalenka also advanced, extending her remarkable streak of Grand Slam tiebreak victories to 19 in a row.

