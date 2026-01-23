Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs: A Dramatic Day Six at the Australian Open

The sixth day of the Australian Open showcased dramatic matches with notable victories and upsets. Alex de Minaur, Elina Svitolina, and Francisco Cerundolo advanced, while Iva Jovic achieved the biggest win of her career. Carlos Alcaraz continued to shine, and Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback, ensuring a gripping tournament progression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:40 IST
On the sixth day of the Australian Open, tennis fans witnessed thrilling matches marked by significant wins and unexpected upsets. Australian sixth seed Alex de Minaur triumphed over American Frances Tiafoe, securing his spot in the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian 12th seed Elina Svitolina defeated Russia's Diana Shnaider in straight sets, while Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina beat Russian Andrey Rublev, marking his first-time entry into the fourth round. American Iva Jovic made waves by stunning Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

The action-packed day also saw Carlos Alcaraz dominating Corentin Moutet in his 100th Grand Slam, and Daniil Medvedev thrilling the crowd with a five-set comeback against Fabian Marozsan. The tournament's intensity promises more high-stakes matches as it progresses.

