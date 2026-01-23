Thrilling T20 Clash: India vs. New Zealand Scoreboard Breakdown

The second T20 International match between India and New Zealand held on Friday was a nail-biting encounter. New Zealand set a challenging target, closing their innings at 208/6 in 20 overs. Devon Conway and Tim Seifert provided a strong start with 19 and 24 runs, respectively, before Rachin Ravindra added a solid 44.

Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell contributed with scores of 19 and 18, while Mark Chapman was caught for 10. Mitchell Santner's commanding unbeaten 47 and Zak Foulkes' stable 15 not out propelled New Zealand's total. The Indian bowlers made strategic breakthroughs with Kuldeep Yadav capturing two key wickets.

Extras played a part, contributing 12 runs with a mix of byes, leg byes, and wides. Despite efforts from bowlers like Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakravarthy, New Zealand's lineup posted a considerable challenge for India in this gripping T20 showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)