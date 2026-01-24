Left Menu

Heated Rivalry Stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie to Light Up 2026 Winter Olympics

Actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, known for their roles in the popular series Heated Rivalry, will serve as torchbearers for the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina 2026. The news, reported by The Hollywood Reporter, was confirmed by HBO Max, boosting the duo's rising fame even further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:08 IST
Heated Rivalry Stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie to Light Up 2026 Winter Olympics
Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie (Photo/instagram/@goldenglobes). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a thrilling announcement, actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, famed for their performances in the queer hockey drama Heated Rivalry, have been selected to serve as torchbearers for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, which was subsequently confirmed by HBO Max on Thursday.

The Olympic Torch Relay is a cherished tradition, symbolizing unity and spirit as the flame journeys through various countries and cities en route to the opening ceremony. Williams and Storrie's involvement underscores their growing prominence following Heated Rivalry's success.

The drama series, which premiered on November 28 last year on Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the U.S., explores the evolving relationship between rival hockey players, played by Williams and Storrie. Heating up the cultural scene, Williams graced the runway at Milan Fashion Week, while Storrie made his presence felt on U.S. talk shows like Late Night with Seth Meyers. Heated Rivalry is set for a second season, with HBO Max re-committing to its broadcasting. Meanwhile, author Rachel Reid's forthcoming book, Unrivaled, will continue the saga of characters portrayed by the duo.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026