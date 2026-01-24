Heated Rivalry Stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie to Light Up 2026 Winter Olympics

In a thrilling announcement, actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, famed for their performances in the queer hockey drama Heated Rivalry, have been selected to serve as torchbearers for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, which was subsequently confirmed by HBO Max on Thursday.

The Olympic Torch Relay is a cherished tradition, symbolizing unity and spirit as the flame journeys through various countries and cities en route to the opening ceremony. Williams and Storrie's involvement underscores their growing prominence following Heated Rivalry's success.

The drama series, which premiered on November 28 last year on Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the U.S., explores the evolving relationship between rival hockey players, played by Williams and Storrie. Heating up the cultural scene, Williams graced the runway at Milan Fashion Week, while Storrie made his presence felt on U.S. talk shows like Late Night with Seth Meyers. Heated Rivalry is set for a second season, with HBO Max re-committing to its broadcasting. Meanwhile, author Rachel Reid's forthcoming book, Unrivaled, will continue the saga of characters portrayed by the duo.