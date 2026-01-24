Film Row at Sabarimala: Unauthorized Videography Sparks Investigation

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is set to investigate claims of unauthorized filming at the revered Sabarimala temple, following allegations that Malayalam director Anuraj Manohar shot a video in a restricted area during the Makaravilakku festival.

A TDB spokesperson clarified that Manohar had initially sought permission for filming at the Sannidhanam, the innermost sanctum of the temple, but this was denied. Only accredited media are permitted to carry out videography at the temple complex before the pilgrimage season.

Amidst the controversy, Manohar stated to local news channels that filming did not occur in the Sannidhanam but in a nearby area known as Pampa, denying any violation of temple rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)