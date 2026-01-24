Left Menu

Avalanche Chaos: Tragedy and Resilience Amid Heavy Snowfall in Pakistan

A severe avalanche in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, killed nine family members and caused widespread disruption. Heavy snowfall stranded travellers, disrupted power, and impeded rescue efforts across multiple regions. With temperatures dropping and roads blocked, residents face challenges as authorities continue relief operations amid ongoing harsh weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An avalanche claimed the lives of nine family members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, igniting a series of disruptions amidst the country's heavy snowfall. The tragedy unfolded in the Damil area, where a house was buried, leaving a nine-year-old boy as the sole survivor.

As snow blanketed regions including Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, life ground to a halt. Transport networks were crippled, stranding thousands, while power outages worsened the bitter cold. Local officials attributed the avalanche to over 20 inches of snowfall in Chitral district.

The stark conditions extended to other areas, with highways blocked and emergency services stretched thin. The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts further snowfall, urging vigilance as relief operations strive to reach affected communities facing dwindling supplies of food, medicine, and warmth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

