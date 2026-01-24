Scorching Drama on Day 7 of Australian Open as Heat Forces Thrilling Matches
Day seven of the Australian Open witnessed intense matches and extreme heat challenges. Ben Shelton and Elise Mertens advanced, while Jannik Sinner persevered despite cramps. The brutal Melbourne heat led to roof closures, dramatically impacting the third round's dynamics, as players battled high temperatures and fierce opponents.
The Australian Open's seventh day unfolded under the blazing Melbourne sun, presenting both triumphant victories and daunting challenges for the competitors. American eighth seed Ben Shelton continues his impeccable journey by defeating Monaco's Valentin Vacherot in straight sets, securing his spot in the tournament's second week.
Meanwhile, Elise Mertens cruised past Czech qualifier Nikola Bartunkova, demonstrating her formidable form. Despite a set loss, defending champion Jannik Sinner showcased resilience by overcoming cramps and heat, eventually pushing past Eliot Spizzirri.
As temperatures soared, the day's action was amplified with court infrastructure coming into play. Organisers closed the roofs to combat the sweltering heat, forcing some pauses and testing players' endurance in this prestigious Grand Slam event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
All-American Showdown: Tennis Stars Spice Up Podcast With Pre-Match Banter
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in Heats of Melbourne
Jannik Sinner's Gritty Escape from the Heat
American Tennis Stars Shine in Aussie Heat: Keys vs. Pegula Awaits
Sizzling Showdowns Under the Australian Sun: Tennis Stars Battle the Heat at the Open!