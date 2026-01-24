Left Menu

Scorching Drama on Day 7 of Australian Open as Heat Forces Thrilling Matches

Day seven of the Australian Open witnessed intense matches and extreme heat challenges. Ben Shelton and Elise Mertens advanced, while Jannik Sinner persevered despite cramps. The brutal Melbourne heat led to roof closures, dramatically impacting the third round's dynamics, as players battled high temperatures and fierce opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:49 IST
Scorching Drama on Day 7 of Australian Open as Heat Forces Thrilling Matches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Australian Open's seventh day unfolded under the blazing Melbourne sun, presenting both triumphant victories and daunting challenges for the competitors. American eighth seed Ben Shelton continues his impeccable journey by defeating Monaco's Valentin Vacherot in straight sets, securing his spot in the tournament's second week.

Meanwhile, Elise Mertens cruised past Czech qualifier Nikola Bartunkova, demonstrating her formidable form. Despite a set loss, defending champion Jannik Sinner showcased resilience by overcoming cramps and heat, eventually pushing past Eliot Spizzirri.

As temperatures soared, the day's action was amplified with court infrastructure coming into play. Organisers closed the roofs to combat the sweltering heat, forcing some pauses and testing players' endurance in this prestigious Grand Slam event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026