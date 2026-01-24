Scorching Drama on Day 7 of Australian Open as Heat Forces Thrilling Matches

The Australian Open's seventh day unfolded under the blazing Melbourne sun, presenting both triumphant victories and daunting challenges for the competitors. American eighth seed Ben Shelton continues his impeccable journey by defeating Monaco's Valentin Vacherot in straight sets, securing his spot in the tournament's second week.

Meanwhile, Elise Mertens cruised past Czech qualifier Nikola Bartunkova, demonstrating her formidable form. Despite a set loss, defending champion Jannik Sinner showcased resilience by overcoming cramps and heat, eventually pushing past Eliot Spizzirri.

As temperatures soared, the day's action was amplified with court infrastructure coming into play. Organisers closed the roofs to combat the sweltering heat, forcing some pauses and testing players' endurance in this prestigious Grand Slam event.

