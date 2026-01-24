Jannik Sinner's Gritty Escape from the Heat
Jannik Sinner overcame both physical distress and scorching temperatures to secure a spot in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday, defeating American Eliot Spizzirri 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. The defending champion faced a tough challenge at Rod Laver Arena as he contended with cramps amid extraordinary heat.
During a critical moment, the tournament's extreme heat policy enabled the closure of the arena's roof, aiding Sinner's resurgence. Trailing 3-1 with a broken serve, the Italian fought back to win the third set and eventually claimed victory after regaining his composure and strength.
In his post-match remarks, Sinner acknowledged his struggles but expressed determination to improve in future performances. He prepares to face fellow Italian Luciano Darderi, aiming for a third consecutive title in Melbourne, after enduring difficult conditions in previous rounds.