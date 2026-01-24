Left Menu

India's Cricket Squad Revelation: Rising Stars and Strategic Moves

India's women's cricket team announces squad for a one-off Test against Australia. Pratika Rawal, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Kranti Gaud receive Test call-ups. Harmanpreet Kaur leads the team. Exclusion of injured wicketkeeper Kamalini who is replaced by Uma Chetry. India A squad for ACC Rising Star Asia Cup is also declared.

In an exciting development for Indian women's cricket, Pratika Rawal, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Kranti Gaud have received their maiden Test call-ups for a significant clash against Australia. This one-off Test, held from March 6 to 9 in Perth, will see Harmanpreet Kaur at the helm, as the match forms part of a larger tour that includes three T20Is and three ODIs.

Despite her impressive performance in ODIs, Pratika won't feature in India's white-ball series against Australia owing to her recent recovery from an ankle injury. Vaishnavi's rise has been meteoric, after her noteworthy performance in the U19 World Cup and debut in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Kranti Gaud remains a key member of the squad, boasting an impressive tally in ODIs.

Additionally, the selection committee has announced the India A squad for the ACC Rising Star Asia Cup. Under the leadership of Radha Yadav, and with talents like batter Anushka Sharma, the team is set to compete strongly in the inaugural tournament in Thailand. The focus remains sharply on fostering young talent and strengthening India's future cricketing prospects.

