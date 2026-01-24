Heatwave Drama and Stellar Performances at the Australian Open

Jannik Sinner faced a fierce battle against both cramps and the scorching weather conditions during his third-round match at the Australian Open. Despite these challenges, he emerged victorious, showcasing his endurance against No. 85-ranked Eliot Spizzirri by adapting well to the cooler indoor conditions.

The extreme temperatures prompted tournament officials to close the roof on Rod Laver Arena, allowing Sinner to capitalize on the more favorable environment. This change proved beneficial, as he went on to claim a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory, highlighting the intense contrast between the searing heat and the shaded arena.

Sinner's triumph was just one of the gripping highlights of the day, with American players like Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula also advancing in their matches. The extreme heat policy came into effect, causing interruptions on several courts as players navigated the challenges posed by the sweltering conditions.