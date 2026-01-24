Left Menu

Young Trailblazer: Atiqa Mir's Historic Move to Modena Racing

Atiqa Mir, an 11-year-old Indian racing prodigy, joins reigning champions Modena Racing Team for the 2026 WSK karting season. Atiqa steps up to the junior category, setting a milestone as the first Indian female to compete in OKNJ. Her development is aimed at reaching Formula 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Italy | Updated: 24-01-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 13:04 IST
Atiqa Mir

Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir has secured a coveted position with the reigning world champions, Modena Racing Team, for the 2026 WSK championship season. At only 11 years old, Atiqa will race in the competitive junior category, becoming the first Indian female and the only female on this prestigious grid.

Atiqa's impressive performances in the mini category last year earned her a spot with the Formula 1 Academy-supported driver program for a full season. She will compete in the WSK Super Master Series, Euro Series, and Final Cup, attracting the attention of elite drivers globally.

As the WSK series molds future Formula 1 talents, Atiqa's jump from 10 bhp mini engines to 29 bhp junior engines will challenge her skills. Her father, Asif Mir, emphasizes the decision's focus on development, anticipating a tough yet rewarding year as she aspires toward Formula 1.

