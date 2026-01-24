Naomi Osaka's Heartbreaking Australian Open Withdrawal
Naomi Osaka, two-time Australian Open champion, has withdrawn from the Grand Slam due to a fitness issue ahead of her third-round match. Her opponent, Maddison Inglis, advances by walkover. Osaka expressed disappointment on social media, citing the need to address her health despite promising performances.
Naomi Osaka, the two-time Australian Open champion, has announced her withdrawal from the tournament on Saturday due to a fitness issue. Scheduled to compete in the third round, Osaka's exit means her opponent, Australian Maddison Inglis, progresses by walkover to the fourth round.
The Japanese 16th seed and the Melbourne Park champion in 2019 and 2021 shared on social media that her body required immediate attention following her previous match with Sorana Cirstea. She expressed the difficult decision she faced, saying, "I've had to make the difficult decision to withdraw to address something my body needs attention for after my last match."
Despite her determination to continue her promising run, particularly after reaching the U.S. Open semi-finals last year, Osaka chose to prioritize her health. Her withdrawal also came after making headlines for her bold jellyfish-inspired outfit ahead of her opening match at Rod Laver Arena.
