Ferrari's Revitalization: A United Front for Formula 1 Glory

Ferrari's team principal, Fred Vasseur, has declared that the team is "more united than ever" as they ready themselves for the upcoming 2026 Formula 1 season. This comes after a difficult 2025 where neither Lewis Hamilton nor Charles Leclerc claimed a Grand Prix victory.

On Friday, Hamilton was behind the wheel of the SF-26 on Ferrari's Fiorano test track, engaging in brief shakedown runs ahead of the official preseason testing in Spain. This newly designed vehicle aims to navigate the major regulation changes set to reshape Formula 1.

Hamilton described the development of the SF-26 as a "particularly fascinating challenge" given the new rules for smaller, lighter cars with an emphasis on electrical power. With the Australian Grand Prix marking the start of the season on March 8, Ferrari strives for a successful comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)