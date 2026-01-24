Skipper Mhatre Leads India's Young Guns in Dominant U-19 Victory
India secured a commanding seven-wicket triumph over New Zealand with the help of Ayush Mhatre's explosive performance in the U-19 World Cup. India chased a revised target of 130 with ease, topping Group B after a rain-interrupted match where Indian bowlers dismantled New Zealand's lineup for just 135.
Skipper Ayush Mhatre's dynamic 27-ball 53 propelled India to a commanding seven-wicket win over New Zealand via the DLS method in the U-19 World Cup. The Indian team displayed all-round prowess in the 37-over match to remain undefeated and top their group.
India's bowlers, led by RS Ambrish (4/29) and Henil Patel (3/23), excelled in damp conditions, reducing New Zealand to 69 for 7, ultimately dismissing them for 135 runs in 36.2 overs. Despite resistance from New Zealand's lower order, the team never looked likely to post a defensible score.
In response, India chased the target briskly, with Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (40 off 23) forging a key partnership. The duo's aggressive batting overshadowed New Zealand's efforts, and India sealed victory in just 13.3 overs, with Vihaan Malhotra and Vedant Trivedi finishing the job without further loss.
