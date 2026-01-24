Left Menu

Djokovic's Unstoppable Grand Slam Journey: 400 Wins and Counting

Novak Djokovic continues to make tennis history by achieving his 400th Grand Slam singles win. At the Australian Open, he matched Roger Federer's record for the most match wins and aims for a 25th major title. Despite a brief moment of frustration, Djokovic remains focused on setting new records.

Novak Djokovic has solidified his status as one of tennis's greatest by securing his 400th win in Grand Slam singles at the Australian Open. The 24-time major champion dispatched Botic van de Zandschulp with a commanding victory, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

With this win, Djokovic's 102-10 record in Melbourne matches tennis legend Roger Federer's career haul for wins at the season's inaugural major. Despite a minor incident where Djokovic narrowly missed hitting a ball girl with a ball, he maintained control throughout the match.

The Serbian player's ambition remains undeterred as he pursues a 25th major title, which would make him the most decorated player in history. He also becomes the first man to win 100 matches on each of the three Grand Slam surfaces. Djokovic's enduring skill challenges a new generation of players, showcasing his relentless drive.

