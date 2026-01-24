Left Menu

Scotland Replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Amid Tensions

Scotland has replaced Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup after the Bangladesh Cricket Board's security concerns led to a withdrawal from India's tournament. The ICC confirmed no credible threat existed, and Bangladesh's refusal leads to significant financial losses, including revenue from the ICC and sponsorships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 23:14 IST
In a significant turn of events, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Saturday that Scotland would replace Bangladesh in the forthcoming T20 World Cup. This decision follows the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) refusal to send their team to India due to alleged security concerns, despite reassurances from the ICC.

The BCB's request to shift its matches to Sri Lanka was declined, with the ICC citing no verifiable security threats. Consequently, resources will be redirected as Scotland steps in, beginning their tournament journey on February 7. This shift comes amid broader implications and potential financial setbacks for Bangladesh, losing critical ICC revenue and sponsorship deals.

Bangladesh's decision not to compete, alongside support from Pakistan in a 14-2 ICC Board meeting vote, underscores the continuing debates over safety perceptions and sports diplomacy. The ICC, after extensive evaluation, maintained the schedule, pointing to the governance's authority and process integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

