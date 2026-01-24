Scotland Replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Amid Tensions

In a significant turn of events, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Saturday that Scotland would replace Bangladesh in the forthcoming T20 World Cup. This decision follows the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) refusal to send their team to India due to alleged security concerns, despite reassurances from the ICC.

The BCB's request to shift its matches to Sri Lanka was declined, with the ICC citing no verifiable security threats. Consequently, resources will be redirected as Scotland steps in, beginning their tournament journey on February 7. This shift comes amid broader implications and potential financial setbacks for Bangladesh, losing critical ICC revenue and sponsorship deals.

Bangladesh's decision not to compete, alongside support from Pakistan in a 14-2 ICC Board meeting vote, underscores the continuing debates over safety perceptions and sports diplomacy. The ICC, after extensive evaluation, maintained the schedule, pointing to the governance's authority and process integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)