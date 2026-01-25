Left Menu

Mikaela Shiffrin's Ninth World Cup Slalom Title Triumph Fuels Olympic Hopes

U.S. ski legend Mikaela Shiffrin has solidified her place in history, winning her ninth World Cup slalom title at Spindleruv Mlyn. She heads into the Milano Cortina Olympics as the clear favorite. Shiffrin also holds a dominant lead in the current standings, showcasing her exceptional skill and consistency.

Updated: 25-01-2026 20:17 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin, the U.S. skiing sensation, clinched her ninth World Cup slalom title at Spindleruv Mlyn, setting a new record. Her triumph comes as she eyes the Milano Cortina Olympics, further solidifying her as a gold-medal favorite.

Shiffrin's dominance is unmatched, as she became the first skier to secure nine World Cup titles in a single discipline, surpassing remarkable names like Lindsey Vonn and Marcel Hirscher. Her recent victory was achieved with an impressive 1.67 seconds lead over Switzerland's Wendy Holdener.

As the Olympics approach, all eyes are on Shiffrin. With consistent top finishes throughout the season, she leads the standings with 780 points. The slalom event on February 18 will test her mettle, as she seeks redemption from her challenging experience at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

