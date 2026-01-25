In a dramatic conclusion to the under-23 Asian Cup, China suffered a decisive 4-0 defeat against Japan, missing out on their first continental title in over two decades. China coach Antonio Vicente called for a measured response to the disappointment, emphasizing the growth and achievements of his team despite the loss.

China's defeat in Jeddah extended their title drought back to the 2004 under-17 Asian Cup, while Japan retained the championship they secured in Qatar two years prior. Vicente expressed pride in his team's achievement of reaching the final without conceding a single goal but urged a balanced perspective on the differing football standards between the two nations.

While Japan remains a global football powerhouse, qualifying for their eighth consecutive World Cup, China's football ambitions, fueled by significant investments including youth development and high-profile foreign signings, have hit economic stumbling blocks. Despite these challenges, the increase in youth registration and amateur participation suggests a positive future trajectory for Chinese football.

(With inputs from agencies.)