Aggressive Indian Batters Challenge New Zealand Bowling Resilience

Indian batsmen Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav exert pressure on New Zealand's bowling squad in the ongoing T20I series. Bowling coach Jacob Oram emphasizes the challenge and importance of strategy, drawing parallels to the batting style of Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:11 IST
The unrelenting aggression of Indian cricketers Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav has posed a formidable challenge for New Zealand's bowlers in the current T20I series. With a strike rate nearing 250, their clean-hitting prowess has shaken the Kiwi bowling lineup, causing disarray in their plans.

Jacob Oram, New Zealand's bowling coach, urged his bowlers to embrace the daunting task and strategize effectively to counteract Indian batters' attack. He compared their style to the legendary Sri Lankan batsman Sanath Jayasuriya, who dominated the cricket field during the 90s and early 2000s.

Lockie Ferguson, a New Zealand pacer, echoed Oram's sentiments, recognizing the challenge and emphasizing the need for aggressive cricket to offset the Indian onslaught. Despite the difficulties, the New Zealand team remains focused on learning and evolving their tactics in unfamiliar conditions.

