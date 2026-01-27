Left Menu

Brazil Sets Sights on 2029 Club World Cup Bid

Brazil is preparing to bid for the 2029 Club World Cup, according to Brazilian Football Confederation head Samir Xaud. The announcement followed a high-level meeting in Brasília with Brazil's President and FIFA's chief. Brazil aims to host this expanded tournament, despite competition from other nations.

Brazil has announced its intention to bid for the 2029 Club World Cup. This was confirmed by Samir Xaud, head of the Brazilian Football Confederation, following a crucial meeting at Planalto Palace.

The meeting, attended by prominent figures such as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and FIFA head Gianni Infantino, signified Brazil's commitment to host the tournament. Samir Xaud expressed confidence in Brazil's capability to host the event but acknowledged the need for thorough discussions and planning.

This announcement comes as rival nations, including Spain, Morocco, and Qatar, prepare their bids. The decision marks a strategic move for Brazil, aligning with its recent developments as the host for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

