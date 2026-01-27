Breaking Boundaries: India-England Mixed Disability T20I Series

In an unprecedented move, accessibility organization Svayam has joined hands with the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) to sponsor the upcoming Mixed Disability India-England T20I Series 2026. This partnership was announced at the Jindal Centre with prominent figures from disability cricket in attendance.

The collaboration signifies a strong commitment to promoting para sports, as articulated by Sminu Jindal, Svayam Founder-Chairperson. Having previously supported events like the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, Svayam continues its mission to foster an accessible environment for athletes.

The five-match T20I series, starting January 29, 2026, showcases players with physical, hearing, and intellectual disabilities. Ian Martin from the England and Wales Cricket Board and DCCI's Ravi Chauhan highlighted the event as a milestone for disability cricket, promoting global recognition and inclusion.

