Tammy Abraham Joins Aston Villa to Boost Title Hopes

Tammy Abraham has joined Aston Villa from Besiktas for $25 million, strengthening the team’s Premier League title bid. Abraham, who played for Villa on loan in 2018-19, aims to contribute to their success in multiple competitions. Villa is currently third in the league standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 28-01-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 09:46 IST
Aston Villa has bolstered its Premier League title aspirations by acquiring Tammy Abraham from Besiktas for a reported $25 million. The former England striker had previously played for Villa on loan during the 2018-19 season, helping the team achieve promotion to the top flight.

Abraham returns at a crucial time, with Villa positioned third in the standings as they pursue their first league title since 1981. 'We've got a good team, a good squad. I don't think it's out of reach to say we can push for every competition we're in,' Abraham remarked. His winning mindset aligns with Villa's ambitions as he states, 'I'm here and I want to win.'

With Abraham's addition, Villa adds depth to its attacking options following the exit of Donyell Malen earlier this month. The team trails league leader Arsenal by four points and remains a competitive force in both the Europa League and FA Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

