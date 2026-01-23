Twenty20's Leap: Joining Hands with NDA

Twenty20 party president Sabu M Jacob met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a significant political move, following the announcement of the party's decision to join the NDA coalition.

Founded in 2013, the Twenty20 party has participated in elections since 2015, advocating for transparent governance. However, this strategic decision to align with the NDA has sparked controversy within its ranks, leading to multiple resignations from key figures.

Former leaders expressed concerns over unilateral decision-making by Jacob and hinted at widespread discontent among party members, predicting further departures as many plan to join Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)