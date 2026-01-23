Twenty20's Leap: Joining Hands with NDA
Twenty20 party president Sabu M Jacob met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after announcing the decision to join the NDA. Despite Jacob's optimism, this move led to dissent within the party, with key leaders resigning and indicating dissatisfaction among members.
- Country:
- India
Twenty20 party president Sabu M Jacob met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a significant political move, following the announcement of the party's decision to join the NDA coalition.
Founded in 2013, the Twenty20 party has participated in elections since 2015, advocating for transparent governance. However, this strategic decision to align with the NDA has sparked controversy within its ranks, leading to multiple resignations from key figures.
Former leaders expressed concerns over unilateral decision-making by Jacob and hinted at widespread discontent among party members, predicting further departures as many plan to join Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Twenty20
- NDA
- Sabu M Jacob
- Modi
- Kerala
- elections
- politics
- dissent
- resignations
- Kitex Garments
ALSO READ
Kerala Election Strategy: Unity and Change Amid Tharoor's Absence
Congress Accuses BJP of Polarising Tactics in Kerala
Stalin Challenges Modi's 'Double Engine' Politics in Tamil Nadu
Turbulent Cricket Politics: Bangladesh vs. ICC Over T20 World Cup Venue
Puja Politics: Saraswati Meets Electoral Drama