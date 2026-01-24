Twenty20's Political Gambit: Joining the NDA for Kerala's Growth

Twenty20 party, led by Sabu M Jacob, the Managing Director of Kitex Garments, has joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), marking a significant shift in Kerala's political dynamics. This move, announced at a recent press conference, was prompted by perceived failures of both the LDF and UDF to address development challenges in the state.

Jacob revealed that previous attempts to ally with either the LDF or UDF were thwarted due to corrupt practices, which he claims have hindered Kerala's progress. The decision to join the NDA, however, reflects a strategic repositioning of the party, poised to amplify its influence in national politics.

Clarifying that this decision was collective, Jacob emphasized Twenty20's commitment to retaining its unique values and ideology while leveraging the alliance to address minority concerns and drive significant investments into Kerala. He dismissed rumors of internal discord, affirming the party's growth from a regional to a national political entity.

