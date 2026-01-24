Left Menu

Scotland Replaces Bangladesh in Twenty20 World Cup Amid Political Strain

Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the next month's Twenty20 World Cup after Bangladesh declined to travel to co-host India due to political tensions. The ICC rejected Bangladesh's request to play in Sri Lanka. The strained relations between India and Bangladesh have spilled over into the cricket world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:33 IST
Scotland Replaces Bangladesh in Twenty20 World Cup Amid Political Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scotland is set to replace Bangladesh in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup, following Bangladesh's refusal to compete in India due to heightened political tensions. This decision was confirmed after weeks of uncertainty, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board steadfastly voicing security concerns amidst faltered diplomatic relations.

The International Cricket Council denied Bangladesh's plea to have their games relocated to Sri Lanka, asserting there was no security threat. Consequently, Scotland, the highest-ranked non-qualifier, will join Group C alongside teams like England and West Indies.

The political strain between India and Bangladesh has notably impacted cricket, evidenced by incidents like the dropping of Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League. Similar past tensions have seen significant scheduling adjustments in international cricket tournaments involving South Asian nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026