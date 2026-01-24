Scotland Replaces Bangladesh in Twenty20 World Cup Amid Political Strain

Scotland is set to replace Bangladesh in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup, following Bangladesh's refusal to compete in India due to heightened political tensions. This decision was confirmed after weeks of uncertainty, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board steadfastly voicing security concerns amidst faltered diplomatic relations.

The International Cricket Council denied Bangladesh's plea to have their games relocated to Sri Lanka, asserting there was no security threat. Consequently, Scotland, the highest-ranked non-qualifier, will join Group C alongside teams like England and West Indies.

The political strain between India and Bangladesh has notably impacted cricket, evidenced by incidents like the dropping of Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League. Similar past tensions have seen significant scheduling adjustments in international cricket tournaments involving South Asian nations.

