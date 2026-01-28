Musetti's Heartbreak: Injury Halts Dream Match Against Djokovic

Italian tennis star Lorenzo Musetti experienced a hard-hitting setback as injury thwarted his lead against 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. Leading two sets to none, Musetti was forced to withdraw due to an upper leg injury.

Although Djokovic battled with blisters, he admitted that Musetti's injury was the turning point giving him relief in an otherwise tough match. The young player, having also succumbed to an injury last year at the French Open semi-final, struggled with the misfortune with determination yet noticeable sorrow.

Musetti conveyed the physical and emotional toll of his situation, noting his previous efforts to avoid injuries. Recognizing what seemed like a tear in the adductor muscle, he signalled upcoming steps towards recovery and rehabilitation.

