Novak Djokovic's Dramatic Semi-Final Entry at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic advances to the Australian Open semifinals against defending champion Jannik Sinner after a dramatic quarterfinals match where Lorenzo Musetti retired with an injury. Despite initial setbacks, Djokovic aims for a record 25th Grand Slam title while Sinner hopes to leverage their past encounters for victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:37 IST
Novak Djokovic has once again showcased his resilience, advancing to the Australian Open semifinals following an eventful quarterfinal against Lorenzo Musetti. The match witnessed an unexpected turn as Musetti, suffering from a leg injury, was forced to retire, giving Djokovic a path to yet another career milestone.

The Serbian tennis sensation, pursuing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam, will face two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner. Djokovic, reflecting on the dramatic quarterfinal, acknowledged the unfortunate circumstances of his opponent's exit, expressing sympathy for Musetti's situation.

Sinner, meanwhile, asserted his readiness for the semis after a commanding victory over Ben Shelton. With a history of fierce encounters with Djokovic, Sinner is hopeful, drawing inspiration and valuable lessons from the experienced champion as they prepare for their high-stakes clash.

