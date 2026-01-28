Bangladesh Shooters Cleared for Asian Championship Amid Cricket Controversy
The Bangladesh government approved its shooters' participation in the Asian Rifle and Pistol Championships in India, despite refusing to send its cricket team for the T20 World Cup over security concerns. The shooting event will see participation from 17 countries, with Bangladesh sending two rifle shooters.
The Bangladesh government has given the green light to its national shooters to compete in next month's Asian Rifle and Pistol Championships in India. This decision comes days after Bangladesh withdrew its cricket team from the T20 World Cup due to security concerns.
The Asian championships are set to take place at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in India from February 2 to 14. The event will feature over 300 participants from 17 countries. Bangladesh will be represented by two rifle shooters, Arefin Shaira and Md Robiul Islam, with no security issues anticipated.
The National Rifle Association of India confirmed Bangladesh's participation, while the International Cricket Council announced that Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup. The decision was attributed to venue security and logistical challenges, despite assurances from Indian authorities.
