Left Menu

Bangladesh Shooters Cleared for Asian Championship Amid Cricket Controversy

The Bangladesh government approved its shooters' participation in the Asian Rifle and Pistol Championships in India, despite refusing to send its cricket team for the T20 World Cup over security concerns. The shooting event will see participation from 17 countries, with Bangladesh sending two rifle shooters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:30 IST
Bangladesh Shooters Cleared for Asian Championship Amid Cricket Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangladesh government has given the green light to its national shooters to compete in next month's Asian Rifle and Pistol Championships in India. This decision comes days after Bangladesh withdrew its cricket team from the T20 World Cup due to security concerns.

The Asian championships are set to take place at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in India from February 2 to 14. The event will feature over 300 participants from 17 countries. Bangladesh will be represented by two rifle shooters, Arefin Shaira and Md Robiul Islam, with no security issues anticipated.

The National Rifle Association of India confirmed Bangladesh's participation, while the International Cricket Council announced that Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup. The decision was attributed to venue security and logistical challenges, despite assurances from Indian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026