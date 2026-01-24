Bangladesh Replaced by Scotland in T20 World Cup Due to Security Concerns

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in the upcoming T20 World Cup, following Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India due to security concerns linked to cricketer Mustafizur Rahman's exclusion from the IPL.

High-ranking ICC officials, including chairman Jay Shah, were in Dubai when they notified Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chairman Aminul Islam Bulbul via email of their decision, which came after BCB missed the 24-hour deadline to confirm their participation. The failure to communicate officially before addressing the media was cited as a protocol breach.

Asif Nazrul, an advisor to Bangladesh's sports ministry, independently decided against sending the national team to India. Meanwhile, Cricket Scotland is awaiting official confirmation, with their involvement in the tournament set to include matches against West Indies, Italy, England, and Nepal.

