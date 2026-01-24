Left Menu

Bangladesh Replaced by Scotland in T20 World Cup Due to Security Concerns

The ICC has replaced Bangladesh with Scotland for the T20 World Cup after Bangladesh refused to travel to India, citing security concerns. The decision was communicated to the Bangladesh Cricket Board after they missed an ICC deadline. Scotland is expected to participate, pending official confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in the upcoming T20 World Cup, following Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India due to security concerns linked to cricketer Mustafizur Rahman's exclusion from the IPL.

High-ranking ICC officials, including chairman Jay Shah, were in Dubai when they notified Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chairman Aminul Islam Bulbul via email of their decision, which came after BCB missed the 24-hour deadline to confirm their participation. The failure to communicate officially before addressing the media was cited as a protocol breach.

Asif Nazrul, an advisor to Bangladesh's sports ministry, independently decided against sending the national team to India. Meanwhile, Cricket Scotland is awaiting official confirmation, with their involvement in the tournament set to include matches against West Indies, Italy, England, and Nepal.

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

