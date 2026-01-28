Real Kashmir FC Prepares for the Resurgence of Football in the Valley

As football makes its much-anticipated return to the Kashmir Valley, Real Kashmir FC owner Arshad Shawl expressed optimism about the sport's potential to thrive once again in the region. The I-League, now renamed as the Indian Football League, is set to kick off on February 21 after a prolonged period of uncertainty.

The tumultuous political climate, following a terror attack in April last year, had cast doubts over the league's future. However, Shawl revealed that his club has persevered, maintaining a full squad and continuing to pay salaries despite numerous challenges, including financial hardships and logistical issues following Operation Sindoor.

Despite the challenges, Shawl remains hopeful for football's future in Kashmir, as the region returns to normalcy with the resumption of sports events and increased tourism. Nevertheless, questions remain about the financial viability and sufficiency of sponsorship ahead of the league's commencement.

