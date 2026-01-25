Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India's Security Doctrine

Operation Sindoor has emerged as a pivotal chapter in India's ongoing battle against terrorism, underscoring the nation's strategic resolve in guarding its sovereignty. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted this during his address on the cusp of the 77th Republic Day, urging citizens to propel Jammu and Kashmir's development forward.

In his heartfelt tribute, Sinha honored the architects of the Indian republic for their wisdom and sacrifice. He extended special commendations to the courageous personnel of the armed forces, paramilitary, and local police who played a critical role in upholding peace through Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor followed a grievous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and its execution signaled an unwavering stance by India, treating terrorism as an act of war. Sinha urged the utilization of collective strengths for economic growth and underscored the need for robust infrastructure and innovation-driven education to lead in a knowledge-based economy.