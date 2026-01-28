Left Menu

USA Cricketer Aaron Jones Suspended for Alleged Match-Fixing

The International Cricket Council suspended USA cricketer Aaron Jones for alleged match-fixing during the BIM10 league in Barbados. Charged with five breaches of anti-corruption codes, Jones is accused of fixing, failing to disclose corrupt approaches, and hindering investigations. He has 14 days to respond to the charges.

Dubai | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:15 IST
In a recent development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has provisionally suspended USA cricketer Aaron Jones over allegations of match-fixing during the BIM10 league in Barbados during 2023-2024.

The charges against Jones include five breaches of anti-corruption codes set by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the ICC. Specifically, Jones is accused of influencing matches improperly, failing to disclose corrupt approaches to authorities, and obstructing investigations into these alleged offenses.

Jones, a notable figure in USA cricket, represented the country in both ODIs and T20s, attaining a pivotal role in its T20 World Cup debut. The ICC has granted him 14 days from January 28, 2026, to respond to these serious accusations.

