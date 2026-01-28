Conflict Erupts Over Sacred Rituals at Magh Mela

A recent row at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj has sparked significant legal action, with a petition filed in the Allahabad High Court challenging the conduct of the Uttar Pradesh Police. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciples faced alleged police obstruction while attempting to bathe on the auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya.

The petition, presented by advocate Gaurav Dwivedi, requests a CBI investigation into an incident on January 18, which purportedly involved an assault on juvenile Brahmin Batuks in police custody. It calls for the immediate suspension of senior officials, including the Prayagraj commissioner and district magistrate.

Moreover, the accusations suggest severe infringement on the religious freedoms ensured by Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. Proponents argue that arbitrary police actions disrupted sacred rituals and public order, underlining a misuse of power that demands judicial scrutiny.

