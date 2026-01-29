Randal Kolo Muani Strikes Glory After Setback
Tottenham striker Randal Kolo Muani overcame a car crash incident to score and secure a victory in the Champions League. The France international was involved in a tire blowout but managed to perform, leading to Tottenham's advance in the tournament while showing resilience and adaptability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:32 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Tottenham's Randal Kolo Muani showcased remarkable resilience by scoring in the Champions League just a day after a minor car crash. The France striker faced a setback when involved in an accident with a Ferrari with teammate Wilson Odobert.
Despite the incident, both players were unharmed and traveled to Germany, where Kolo Muani made a significant impact on the game. He scored a decisive goal, ensuring Tottenham's 2-0 success and progression in the tournament.
Kolo Muani's performance marked his third goal for Tottenham since joining on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain, underscoring his adjustment to the new team and country.