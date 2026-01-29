Left Menu

Car Crashes into Iconic Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters

A vehicle collided with the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in New York City, damaging its doors but causing no injuries. The driver was detained, and the incident was caught on video. The headquarters, deeply significant to the Hasidic Jewish community, sees thousands of visitors annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:45 IST
A car slammed into the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in New York City on Wednesday night, inflicting damage on the revered Hasidic Jewish site's doors. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and authorities have detained the driver, according to spokesperson Motti Seligson.

Video footage uploaded online shows the car, bearing New Jersey plates, ramming the basement-level doors multiple times. The driver, clad in shorts, is seen explaining to bystanders that ''It slipped'' and attempts to clarify his actions to the police as an attempt to park.

The Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters, located in Brooklyn's Crown Heights and recognized by its Gothic Revival architecture, attracts thousands of visitors each year. Known as 770, the headquarters now includes several adjacent buildings. The New York police have yet to provide a formal statement about the incident.

