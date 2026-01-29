Goalkeeper's Late Heroics Propel Benfica Over Real Madrid in UCL Thriller

In dramatic fashion, Benfica's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a last-minute header, leading his team to a 4-2 triumph over Real Madrid and advancing them in the Champions League. Trubin's extraordinary goal not only sealed the win but also eliminated Madrid from automatic qualification to the round of 16.

Coach José Mourinho instructed Trubin to join the attack during a deep stoppage-time free kick, resulting in a historic achievement for the 24-year-old. 'I had no idea if 3-2 was enough,' Mourinho admitted, praising the decisive moment as both historic and prestigious.

Trubin's goal placed him among an elite group of goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League. His surprising performance and Benfica's compelling victory were celebrated by players and fans alike, with Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois among those congratulating the young hero.